Up Your Game for a Great Cause – Bidding Closes Tonight in Fundraising Auction

UP YOUR GAME!!

Here’s your chance to ride with some of the top trainers in the business.

AQHA Professional Horsemen have donated lessons or mini-clinics to help you and your horse reach your goals and sharpen your skills.

List of Donations HERE

Your Purchase ALSO benefits the Guy Stoop’s Scholarship Fund .

VIEW THE CATALOG HERE

Bidding is OPEN .

Bidding Closes Thursday, August 6 starting at 5 pm. Central.

The Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Family Scholarship is for students who are current AQHA members or whose parent(s) are current AQHA Professional Horseman’s Association with membership in good standing for three or more years. Members must apply during their senior year of high school or while enrolled at an accredited college, university, or vocational school. Recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA. Funding for this scholarship may be applied to either a two or four-year undergraduate degree program of the student’s choice.

Bidding closes Thursday, August 6. The first item closes at 7 pm. Central time. Following Lots close 2 minutes apart.

Your support in this auction will add funds to the Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Family Scholarship, which funds advanced education for AQHA members and children of AQHA Professional Horsemen.

Getting a Bidder’s Number

FOR FIRST TIME Bidders:

Bidder Registration IS

A TWO-PART PROCESS

1. Create An Account

Complete the form HERE.

• Set up your Username and Password. You only do this ONCE.

• Keep this username and password in a safe place. You are financially responsible for any bids placed by a user that is logged in with this username and password.

2. Register to Bid – Each auction is a separate event. You will receive a different number for each auction in which you participate.

– Log in with username and password.

– Click on “Register”

(- Located on the Auction page next to each item listed.) – OR –

(- Located on All Auctions page next to the name of the Sale.)

– Verify all contact information is accurate – Click box to “Agree to Terms & Conditions of Sale”

– SUBMIT

Bidder numbers are manually assigned. You will receive a number more quickly when requesting it during business hours!

If you ALREADY have an Account with Username and Password:

1. Once logged in, REQUEST A BIDDER NUMBER.

Bidder numbers are approved manually by auction management. Once approved you can proceed to bid in the auction.

HELPFUL HINTS ABOUT BIDDING in the Internet Auction

Please read the information below to give yourself the best chance of being the successful bidder at the end of the auction!

﻿* Watch the time clock below the name of each item to view the time available for bidding.

* A Soft Close is used – if a bid is placed during the last 3 minutes on time clock, the system will go into EXTENDED BIDDING, and an additional 3 minutes will be added to the clock to allow the under-bidder to respond. Bidding will not close until a 3 minute period passes with no bids being placed.

* Refresh Your Page Often to view Updated Information.

* Use Max Bid Option: The auction system automatically bids on your behalf up to your maximum bid. If the lot ends for less than your maximum, that’s all you’ll have to pay. Your bid is only advanced if someone bids against you. You don’t have to come back to re-bid every time another bid is placed. Your bid is protected in case your computer malfunctions or loses signal.