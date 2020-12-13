Audrey Grace Auction Closing Today

The 2020 Audrey Grace Auction closes today at 5:00 EST. We are so proud to present one of the best line ups of stallions and products ever offered.

The auction format is simple and easy to use. It allows you to utilize proxy bidding so you can avoid the last minute rush. When you place a proxy bid, the computer will bid for you only as needed in the required bid increments. You will not pay more just for using proxy bidding!!

The Audrey Grace Auction closes Sunday at 5:00 EST. With 42 of the TOP AQHA and APHA Western Pleasure, Halter and Hunt Seat stallions and 57 incredible items including a full year marketing package with Show Horse Today, a luxury vacation in Montana, show clothing, tack, decor, beauty products, ad designs, promotional products and much, much more!



We quite literally have something for everyone – even the non horse person (if there is such a thing in your life.) Every single penny raised goes to help abused children through New Horizons’ Audrey Grace House.

The Audrey Grace Auction Stallions include: A Touch Of Sudden, A Scenic Impulse, Blazing Hot, Certain Potential, Certainly A Vision, DGS The Entertainer, DGS Replicated, DGS Vintage, Easy On The Eyez, Evinceble Good Better Best, Good To Be Blue, Heart Stoppin, Huntin For Chocolate, Hay GoodLookN, How Bout This Cowboy, I Am The Party, Invite The Artist, Impulsions, Lazy Loper, LG I’m Texas Gold, LL Cool Bay, Machine Made, Ment To Be (HANK) , Mightyy Mouse, Only In The Moonlite, Original Cowboy, Only In The Moonlite, Sophistication Only, Salt On The Rocks, Strutin On The Range, The Best Principles, The Born Legacy, The Lopin Machine, The Offshore Account, Trade Rumors, Twentyfourkaratchip, Wing Mann, Whata Vested Asset, VS Code Red, VS Flatline, VS Goodall In Blue & VS Goodride.

Currently there are stallions services to World and Reserve World Champion name brand stallions starting at just $175 -$450. Be sure to check it out!!!