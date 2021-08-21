Kent Ray Taylor adds Not Dun Lopin to his World Champion Line-Up

Congratulations are in order for Kent Ray Taylor who recognized the greatness right under his nose and purchased the young phenomenal mare Not Dun Lopin from owner and breeder Jane Humes.

Dottie, as she is known in the barn is having an exceptional four year old year to follow her success as a three year old where she won a reserve NSBA World Championship in the 3YO Trail.

Not Dun Lopin at the 2020 NSBA World Show

Not Dun Lopin was the High Point Green Horse at the 2021 Sun Circuit with a Circuit Championship in the Green Trail and Reserve Championship in the Green Western Riding.

Under Blake Weis’ expert training the young mare has become a star and was Bronze Champion at the 2021 NSBA World in the Jr. Trail earlier this week.

Yesterday she became Kent’s latest World Champion when she was crowned the NSBA Jr. Western Riding World Champion.

Dottie’s success comes quite naturally as she follows her big bother’s hoof steps. Dunit On The Range is a multiple AQHA World Champion, Congress Champion and AQHA Reserve World Champion.

We wish Kent and Blake continued success with this great young mare and all the horses in their winning program at KRT Show Horses.