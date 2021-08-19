Outstanding Yearlings Offered at NSBA Sale

If you are looking for a future champion, the NSBA Markel Breeders Championship Futurity Sale is the place to be, either online or in person. The Sale runs tomorrow in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the NSBA World Show at 4:00 CST with the sale preview running today at 5:00 CST.

“Proceeds from the sale are used to fund a purse exclusively held for sale graduates” explains NSBA . “Sale graduates are then eligible to compete for the purse at the Breeder Championship Futurity in their two or three year old year. In 2020, a total of $145,678 was set aside for graduates of that sale. Horses sold through the sale can compete in any one of the Two Year Old or Three Year Old Breeders Championship Futurity or Color Breeders Championship Futurity classes for their share of the purse. Sold horses are eligible to declare in only one class and must declare the class prior to competition.”

In order to compete for the additional purse, horses must be consigned and sold through the Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale.

Gumz Farm has brought some exceptional prospects to the sale



HIP 100 – WHAT A CONUNDRUM

2020 AQHA Bay Stallion

VS Code Red x Congress and World Champion, Lope The Line

Owned by Zoe MacBeth

HIP 31 Bearly Southern

2020 AQHA Sorrel Gelding

Its A Southern Thing x RL Suddens Version (Congress Champion 2 year old western pleasure producer)

Owned by Gumz Farms

HIP 83 Undoubted Potential

2020 AQHA Bay Gelding

No Doubt Im Lazy x Sure Got Potential

Owned by Nancy Ellis

HIP 6 SOUTHERN SEDUCTION

2020 AQHA Chestnut Mare

Its A Southern Thing x Radical Zippette (multiple World & Congress Champion & NSBA Horse Of The Year producer)

Owned by Gumz Farms

HIP 10 PRETTY DANG GOOD

2020 AQHA Bay Gelding

Good Better Best x Pretty Assets (World & Congress Champion & NSBA World Champion producer)

Owned by Meg Tierney

HIP 27 GTG CRUISIN SOUTH

2020 AQHA Sorrel gelding

Its A Southern Thing x Im Pretty Certain ( full sister to these greats-A Certain Vino, Certainly A Vision, Night Moves & Potential Diva).

Owned by Dr Angela Dahse

HIP 75 CHARLIE CHIP/JBLL CHARLIE CHIP

2020 AQHA/APHA Sorrel gelding

Extremely Hot Chips x Snazzy Lil Jessie

Owned by Lorri Pritchard

HIP 87 SOUTHERN HOTTIE

2020 AQHA Sorrel Filly

Its A Southern Thing x Sure Ama Hottie (performing sister to the great Sure Am Hot)

Owned by Beau Baird

HIP 23 GTG CRITICAL CASE

2020 AQHA Bay Gelding

VS Flatline x Krymsun Delight (producing & performing daughter of One Hot Krymsun)

Owned by Dr Angela Dahse

HIP 79 SOUTHERN SHANDY

2020 AQHA Brown Mare

Its A Southern Thing x Sure Ama Hottie (performing full sister to Sure Am Hot)

Owned by Gumz Farms

HIP 96 ESSENTIAL BUSINESS

2020 AQHA Bay Gelding

No Doubt Im Lazy x KM Perfect Ten

Owned by Frank & Lin Berris

HIP 50 CONSIDER ME SOUTHERN

2020 AQHA Bay Stallion

Its A Southern Thing x Multiple Congress champion, Consider Me Best

Owned by Gumz Farms

Kathy Tobin has also brought a stellar group of yearlings

Hip 63 Machinemade Cowgirl

2020 Sorrel Filly

Machine Made x Ona Good Ridecowgirl – Congress Top 3 daughter of the great Multiple World and Congress Champion Ona Good Impulse

https://fb.watch/7uo6a4mQYz/

Hip 74 WILLY HOT MACHINE

2020 Black Gelding

Makin Me Willy Wild x RU A Hot Machine

Hip 108 VS Blue Impulse

2020 Red Roan Gelding

VS Code Blue x Ona Good Impulse – Multiple World and Congress Champion and outstanding proven producing mare.

Full sibling to NSBA World Champion Ona Good Kiss

https://fb.watch/7unNneGLpc/

Be sure to keep you eyes on these prospects. Their names are sure to be on the future winner’s lists. Check out the links below to view the full catalog and additional sales videos and details.

