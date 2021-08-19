Outstanding Yearlings Offered at NSBA Sale
If you are looking for a future champion, the NSBA Markel Breeders Championship Futurity Sale is the place to be, either online or in person. The Sale runs tomorrow in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the NSBA World Show at 4:00 CST with the sale preview running today at 5:00 CST.
“Proceeds from the sale are used to fund a purse exclusively held for sale graduates” explains NSBA . “Sale graduates are then eligible to compete for the purse at the Breeder Championship Futurity in their two or three year old year. In 2020, a total of $145,678 was set aside for graduates of that sale. Horses sold through the sale can compete in any one of the Two Year Old or Three Year Old Breeders Championship Futurity or Color Breeders Championship Futurity classes for their share of the purse. Sold horses are eligible to declare in only one class and must declare the class prior to competition.”
In order to compete for the additional purse, horses must be consigned and sold through the Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale.
Gumz Farm has brought some exceptional prospects to the sale
HIP 100 – WHAT A CONUNDRUM
2020 AQHA Bay Stallion
VS Code Red x Congress and World Champion, Lope The Line
Owned by Zoe MacBeth
HIP 31 Bearly Southern
2020 AQHA Sorrel Gelding
Its A Southern Thing x RL Suddens Version (Congress Champion 2 year old western pleasure producer)
Owned by Gumz Farms
HIP 83 Undoubted Potential
2020 AQHA Bay Gelding
No Doubt Im Lazy x Sure Got Potential
Owned by Nancy Ellis
HIP 6 SOUTHERN SEDUCTION
2020 AQHA Chestnut Mare
Its A Southern Thing x Radical Zippette (multiple World & Congress Champion & NSBA Horse Of The Year producer)
Owned by Gumz Farms
HIP 10 PRETTY DANG GOOD
2020 AQHA Bay Gelding
Good Better Best x Pretty Assets (World & Congress Champion & NSBA World Champion producer)
Owned by Meg Tierney
HIP 27 GTG CRUISIN SOUTH
2020 AQHA Sorrel gelding
Its A Southern Thing x Im Pretty Certain ( full sister to these greats-A Certain Vino, Certainly A Vision, Night Moves & Potential Diva).
Owned by Dr Angela Dahse
HIP 75 CHARLIE CHIP/JBLL CHARLIE CHIP
2020 AQHA/APHA Sorrel gelding
Extremely Hot Chips x Snazzy Lil Jessie
Owned by Lorri Pritchard
HIP 87 SOUTHERN HOTTIE
2020 AQHA Sorrel Filly
Its A Southern Thing x Sure Ama Hottie (performing sister to the great Sure Am Hot)
Owned by Beau Baird
HIP 23 GTG CRITICAL CASE
2020 AQHA Bay Gelding
VS Flatline x Krymsun Delight (producing & performing daughter of One Hot Krymsun)
Owned by Dr Angela Dahse
HIP 79 SOUTHERN SHANDY
2020 AQHA Brown Mare
Its A Southern Thing x Sure Ama Hottie (performing full sister to Sure Am Hot)
Owned by Gumz Farms
HIP 96 ESSENTIAL BUSINESS
2020 AQHA Bay Gelding
No Doubt Im Lazy x KM Perfect Ten
Owned by Frank & Lin Berris
HIP 50 CONSIDER ME SOUTHERN
2020 AQHA Bay Stallion
Its A Southern Thing x Multiple Congress champion, Consider Me Best
Owned by Gumz Farms
Kathy Tobin has also brought a stellar group of yearlings
Hip 63 Machinemade Cowgirl
2020 Sorrel Filly
Machine Made x Ona Good Ridecowgirl – Congress Top 3 daughter of the great Multiple World and Congress Champion Ona Good Impulse
Hip 74 WILLY HOT MACHINE
2020 Black Gelding
Makin Me Willy Wild x RU A Hot Machine
Hip 108 VS Blue Impulse
2020 Red Roan Gelding
VS Code Blue x Ona Good Impulse – Multiple World and Congress Champion and outstanding proven producing mare.
Full sibling to NSBA World Champion Ona Good Kiss
Be sure to keep you eyes on these prospects. Their names are sure to be on the future winner’s lists. Check out the links below to view the full catalog and additional sales videos and details.