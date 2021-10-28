Congratulations and Best of Luck to Topline Event Management

Christian Jauntig is launching his own management company starting in 2022 called Topline Event Management. The company will specialize in managing AQHA and APHA shows across the country.

Christian has been involved in the AQHA industry for over a decade in many positions including show manager, show secretary, ring steward, announcer and more. He is eager to begin managing shows on his own and start contributing even more to the industry.

“I’m very excited for the future,” Christian said. “I am thrilled and very grateful to have associations who have trusted me to manage their shows this first year on my own. The support from the industry has been amazing. Thank you to everyone for your help from the start. I have a great team with me and we can’t wait to see everyone at shows soon. I also want to extend another thank you to Taylor Gumz of Lux Looks for sponsoring our back numbers and team shirts.” Christian also plans to renovate his other business, Your Equine Concierge, and incorporate it within Topline Event Management.



Numerous shows are on the 2022 calendar for Topline with more being continually added throughout this year. Show details can be found on the Topline website at www.toplineeventmgt.com.

Stay up to date on new information with the Topline Facebook and Instagram pages