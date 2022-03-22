Tuesday Training Tip – Kristy and Jay Starnes

Today’s Tuesday Training Tip comes from Champion Western Pleasure Trainers Kristy and Jay Starnes

Focus on the Quality of Your Ride

“Some days, the ride might be two hours and the next day it might be 15 minutes. We do not focus on the time we ride, but rather on the quality of the ride.

It is not about riding hours, it’s about providing a constant work environment centered on repetition and asking the horse to do the same maneuver over and over until they succeed.”