Audrey Grace Auction Open for Bidding

The team at Show Horse Today is so happy to host the 23rd ANNUAL 2023 Audrey Grace Auction! The online auction is open for bidding and will run Monday, December 4th through 5:00 pm EASTERN time Sunday, December 10th.



The auction format is simple and easy to use. It allows you to utilize proxy bidding so you can avoid the last minute rush. When you place a proxy bid, the computer will bid for you only as needed in the required bid increments. You will not pay more just for using proxy bidding!!



The Audrey Grace Auction closes Sunday at 5:00 EST.



With 41 of the TOP AQHA and APHA Western Pleasure, Hunt Seat and even reining stallions and 85 incredible items including a multiple special advertising options with Show Horse Today, a luxury vacation in Montana, show clothing, tack, decor, beauty products, ad designs, promotional products and much, much more!



We quite literally have something for everyone – even the non horse person (if there is such a thing in your life.)



Every single penny raised goes to help abused children through New Horizons’ Audrey Grace House.



Please make sure to refresh your page to ensure you are seeing the latest bids!!!