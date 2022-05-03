Our 2022 Fashion Issue of Show Horse Today is live and it is filled with great advice to help you stay stylish in the show pen.

On the cover we feature the trend setting Boo Yah Custom Show Clothing. Boo Yah has changed the game for hunt seat riders by allowing them to express their individuality while respecting the traditions of hunt seat attire.

Flatter Me is an article filled with advice to find your best look. We spoke with experts from Just Peachy Show Clothing, Lux Looks by Taylor and Show Me Again to find out their top tips for show clothing that flatters every body.

Kevin Garcia shares the ins and outs of fitted Showmanship suits and we have great advice from Kent Ray Taylor and Jenny Jordan Frid on Men’s Fashion. Our Fashion pro Wendy, shares tips on spotting a knock off and in Show Off we feature beautiful candids by Shane Rux Photography from the A Sudden Impulse Futurity.

All This and So Much More!