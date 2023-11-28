Giving Tuesday – Please Help Support the 23rd Annual Audrey Grace Auction

This giving Tuesday we ask you to consider supporting the 23rd annual Audrey Grace Charity Auction. The online Auction will run Monday, December 4th through 5:00 pm EASTERN time Sunday, December 10th.

“We are thrilled to announce the 23rd annual Audrey Grace Benefit Auction on Show Horse Today, which has become a beloved event among horse enthusiasts across America.” Shared Jane Backes. “Last year, we raised a record net of $58,100! The auction’s story began after we lost our daughter, Audrey Grace, at birth on October 21, 2002. In the face of tragedy, our horse friends across America came together to show that triumph and positivity can emerge from sadness. We started raising funds for a much-needed children’s home in Audrey’s honor. Over the past twenty-two years, we have raised over $2,700,000 for the New Horizons’ home for sexually and physically abused children. In 2009, our dream became a reality when our first group of children moved into the Audrey Grace House!”

Your generous donations have been instrumental in supporting the Audrey Grace House, a top-tier residential treatment center for children who have suffered from emotional, behavioral, and attachment or relationship issues due to abuse and neglect. The funds have been utilized for various purposes such as purchasing land, building the home, maintaining the house, supplying food, clothes, schooling, medical care, and hiring Masters Level Licensed Clinicians and 24-hour caregivers who provide the care these children need. We are truly grateful for your ongoing support in helping us achieve our mission of providing a safe and nurturing environment for these children.



This year the Audrey Grace auction will again run on an online auction platform hosted by Show Horse Today to allow bidders easier access, proxy bidding and a more simple bidding process. All items will be displayed in the online catalog on the site as they are donated and all stallions will be showcased in a featured catalog issue shared by Show Horse Today.

“We know that this has been a tough few years for all of us” said Duplisea. “Sadly the stress and uncertainty of these times has exasperated the issues that many children face. We thank you in advance for your support as donors, bidders, buyers and promoters of this very special charity fundraiser”

Please help us have another outstanding auction with the leading stallion’s stud services and great horse related auction items to bid on.If you would like to donate to the 2023 auction please contact Jane Backes HERE.

PleasureHorse.com would like to thank all donors, bidders and everyone else involved in this very worthy cause. We ask you to once again participate in making this year’s Audrey Grace Auction a success!

