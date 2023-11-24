From Stud Fees to Show Clothing – Don’t Miss These Black Friday Deals!

From stallion services to show clothing and tack to even advertising we have compiled some of the hottest Black Friday Deals for our fans to check out!



Advertising in Show Horse Today

Save up to 50% on advertising in Show Horse Today and via our incredibly powerful email and social media marketing.

For 25 years PleasureHorse.com and the award winning Show Horse Today magazine have been leaders in the promotion of this industry. Our site and award winning magazine offers and established loyal readership and traffic, and second to none social media following of over 690K fans. Reaching nearly 1M views each month we are consistently a great choice for affordable yet effective advertising. Feel free to purchase directly through the links below or email Robyn or call her at 1 403 862-5535 to book! Offer runs now through noon Tuesday November 28th.

Check out all the deals at the link below.

Stallion Service Deals

There are some HOT stud fee deals for Black Friday!!



A Ghost Machine & The Best Principles

Contact Kim Dean to book any of these great deals!

[email protected]



Dimensions Got Style – LEGEND

Contact Bree Hokana to book this deal! [email protected]



Fully Furnished

Happy Thanksgiving!

We’re incredibly thankful for the tremendous amount of support we’ve received for Fully Furnished Stallion and are eagerly anticipating the 2024 breeding season.

To show our gratitude, we’re offering a 2-for-1 booking deal for Terry from now through Monday, November 27th. Breed any two mares to Fully Furnished (same owner on mare’s papers) for $1000! A single $500 booking fee paid by the 27th locks in both mares. Balance of stud fee due at breeding. $350 per collection& shipment also applies.

An AQHA point earner, NSBA champion, and Futurity money earner of ~$4000 with limited showing, this your stallion is enrolled in the most comprehensive list of programs for a dilute stallion — Premier Sires, Super Sires, NSBA SIF & BCF, APHA Breeder’s Trust, Virginia Color Classic, Go For The Gold, Michigan QH Futurity, Iowa QH Futurity, and more.

Email us at [email protected], or contact Shelley Rystrom to take advantage of this incredible deal.



Yall Hashtag This

Contact Kim Dean to book this great deals!

[email protected]

Show Clothing

Kevin Garcia Originals

Buy One Get One Free!

Custom Hidden Zipper Retro Shirts

Email us to claim this offer [email protected]



Unbridled Couture

Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for 40% off all in stock day shirts!

https://shopunbridled.com/







Tack

Backroad Trading

20% off (no code needed) at www.backroadtradingcompany.com



Harris Leather and Silver Works

BLACK FRIDAY COUPON CODES ARE NOW ACTIVE!

Use code “HARRIS10” to save 10% on Used Saddles, New Headstalls, Bits, Spurs, and Spur Straps.

Use code “HARRIS20” to save 20% on Men’s, Women’s and Kid’s Apparel. Online Sales Only. In-Stock Items Only. Apparel Does Not Include Boots.

Visit https://harrisleather.com/ to shop!



Kathy’s Show Equipment

Save on your purchases at KathysShowEquipment.com this Black Friday

Use code: Black Friday for the 10% off everything excluding saddles.