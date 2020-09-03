3 Internet Horse Auctions Close This Week

“On Tuesday evening, September 8, the first of 3 Internet auctions will close, the September INTERNET Auction – Day One. This auction features sessions for Reining, Ranch and Cow Horses, Trail riding horses and Barrel Horses,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC.



“The September INTERNET Auction – Day Two will close on Thursday September 10 and offers over 40 horses in sessions for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around and Halter. There is a nice selection of horses offered in these auctions that include Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints.”

The third auction, which closes on Sunday, September 13, is the 69th Annual Raymond Sutton Ranch Productions Sale. It is the “Oldest Quarter Horse Production Sale in the World” and will offer over 60 performance bred weanlings plus yearlings and older geldings and stallions. Almost all of these horses are eligible for the popular AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge events.

The Internet Auction Catalogs are posted for viewing and shopping the entries. Go to this website and select the auction: https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Contact Sellers and shopping – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information. Pro Horse Services recommends that buyers contact sellers and get as much information as they need to make a successful purchase.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 2,500 horses for more than $10,000,000.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the September INTERNET Auctions or the 69th Annual Raymond Sutton Ranch Productions Sale contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/