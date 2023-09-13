Midwest Cash Incentive Challenge Awards Over $46K in Cash & Prizes

Over $46,000 in Cash and Prizes Awarded at the Midwest Cash Incentive Challenge in Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE – Labor Day Weekend witnessed an exhilarating display of talent and horsemanship as the Midwest Cash Incentive Challenge (MCIC) classes, held in conjunction with the Combining Colors show and NE Quarter Horse show, awarded over $46,000 in cash and prizes. The event, now in its second year, drew participants from across the Midwest to showcase the exceptional quality of horses bred, owned, and exhibited within the region.

The MCIC featured nine classes, including Ranch Rail Pleasure, All Age Trail, and more, in a format unlike any other in the breed show industry. While Pros and Non-Pros compete together in MCIC classes, there are added incentives for Non-Pro exhibitors. Notably, the highest-placing Non-Pro rider in each class walked away with additional prizes equivalent to $500, underlining the event’s commitment to promoting talent at all levels.

The two classes with the highest payouts were the 2-year-old Walk/Trot and the 3 & 4-year-old Western Pleasure, further increasing the excitement and competitiveness among participants. In total, over 49 horses competed across these nine thrilling classes.



The winners of each MCIC class are as follows:

All Age Ranch Rail Pleasure

Champion – Maximine Investment

Owned & shown by Chastidy Rech, Norwalk, IA Highest Placing Non-Pro – Chastidy Rech

Yearling In Hand Trail

Champion – Just Good N Lucky

Shown by Hillary Miller & owned by HD Show Horses, Altoona, IA Highest Placing Non-Pro – Hillary Miller



All Age Trail

Champion: Born To Be Good

Owned & Shown by Carol Timke, Prole, IA Highest Placing Non-Pro – Carol Timke

Yearling Longe Line

Champion: Goldilockz

Owned & Shown by Michelle Swanson, Wahoo, NE Highest Placing Non-Pro – Michelle Swanson



2-Year-Old Longe Line Champion: Oh Mama Honey

Shown by Pat Heeley, Baxter, IA, owned by Tracy Pohlman Highest Placing Non-Pro – Hillary Miller

2-Year-Old Walk/Trot

Champion: Sheza Fancy Impulse

Shown by Tyson Anderson, St. Ansgar, IA, Owned by Stephanie Plote Highest Placing Non-Pro – Missey Rousch



3 & 4-Year-Old Western Pleasure

Champion: Luck Of The Irish

Shown by Micah Hansen, Gretna, NE, Owned by Christina Hansen Highest Placing Non-Pro – Shelby Timperley

3 & 4-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle

Champion: Watch What I Got

Owned & Shown by Becky Cummings, Rose Hill, KS Highest Placing Non-Pro – Becky Cummings



5 & Over Western Pleasure Maturity

Champion: Born To Be Good

Owned & Shown by Carol Timke, Prole, IA Highest Placing Non-Pro – Carol Timke

The MCIC is not only a celebration of excellence within the breed show industry, but also a testament to the dedication of Midwest horse breeders, owners, and exhibitors. The non-pro component of the event is a significant draw, offering outstanding prizes from generous sponsors to talented riders. This initiative contributes to the growth of the Midwest horse industry, supporting regional breeders and the various state horse associations dedicated to advancing the industry’s betterment.

The MCIC defines the Midwest region as including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. Unlike other similar programs, MCIC does not require a stallion sale to make a horse eligible. Instead, if a horse is bred, owned, and exhibited by someone within the defined Midwest area, it meets the first set of requirements.

Mark your calendars for next year’s MCIC event in Lincoln, NE, scheduled for August 30 to September 1, 2024, over Labor Day weekend. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this incredible futurity celebrating the best of Midwest equestrian talent.

For more information on the Midwest Cash Incentive Challenge and how horses can qualify, please visit www.iowapinto.com.