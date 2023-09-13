Condolences on the loss of Multiple World Champion Only A Breeze

We are saddened to report the passing of Only A Breeze, affectionately known as “Abby” who was owned and loved by the Roberts family and everyone at Capital Quarter Horses.

“My beautiful beloved Abby loped to heaven September 11, 2023” shared Susan Roberts. “She was a perfect queen, always sweet and kind. She will be missed terribly.”

“We were fortunate to be part of Abby’s stellar western pleasure career, winning 2 Select World Championships, 3 Open World Championships, and multiple Congress and NSBA World Championships.”

“We so appreciate the expert care provided by Mid-South Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery, Benjamin Coley, CF, and our own Leslie Bailey over the last several months as we dealt with complications from long-standing laminitis.”

“This mare was so special to us and so many others. A heartfelt thank you to Rusty and Katie Green who helped bring this mare into our lives. Thanks as well to Brian & Dawn Baker and Dan and Kathy Frederick for selling us this incredible horse.”

“Our barn feels a little emptier this week.”

From all of us at Show Horse Today we share our deepest condolences on the loss of this great mare who was not only one of the great show mares, but a dearly loved family member.