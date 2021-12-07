Bidding is Open for Top Horses in the December Internet Auction



“The Internet catalog is available for shopping the 69 top horses featured in the December INTERNET Auction. Bidding will open on Monday December 6th and will close in the evening on December 9th,” states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Buyers will find WORLD CHAMPIONS, Reserve World Champion, National Champions, money earners, and point earners, plus prospects and proven stallions and broodmares. The offering includes Quarter Horses, Paints, Appaloosas and some Special ponies.

MSU Maroon Alert By VS Code Blue

“A Major feature of the Auction is the Mississippi State University Production Sale,” adds Jennings. “The group of Yearling and 2-Year-old prospects are sired by VS CODE BLUE, CERTAINLY A VISION, ALLOCATE YOUR ASSETS, LIVING LARGE, GOOD BETTER BEST, SHOW YOUR GUNS (NRBC and NRHA Derby Open Level 4 Finalist, and APHA World Champion, PEPTOREY, NCHA $9,122; ZEZES PEPTO CAT, NRCHA World Champion.”

To view the Internet Auction Catalog to shop and BID horses go to:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=442

FEATURED EARLY ENTRIES in the session for Ranch and Reining horses, plus horses for Trail riding include: Lot 202 – Starlight Chardonnay (AQHA) mare by Haidas Lil Gun, AQHA point earner in Ranch Riding and Versatility Ranch Horse events; Lot 201 – Hot Gun Smoking Doc (APHA) palomino overo gelding that is trained for Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail and Reining. PLUS more broke horses and prospects.

TWO SPECIAL PONIES that are very well trained for Trail riding and Ranch events: Lot 203 – Sonny,13 hand, bay and white gelding that jumps, lays down, pulls a wagon, goes through water and more, and Lot 205 – LDG Okie Freckles (AQHA / NQPA) 13.3 hand mare by Some Kinda Okie that can do a reining or barrel pattern, ranch work, pony your colt or trail ride.

The session for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, and All-Around Horses offers some nice show horses including: Lot 301 – Sheza Wicked Machine (AQHA / APHA) mare by The Lopin Machine x that was the 2021 NSBA World Show BCF Reserve Champion 3-Year-old Color Western Pleasure; Lot 304 – The Jewel of Rock (AQHA) mare by The Rock, AQHA Western Pleasure points;Lot 312 – TI Impulsive Invite (AQHA) mare by The Invitation, Top 15 AQHYA Level 1 Showmanship, points in Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and four more events; Lot 302 – Mama Always Said (AQHA) stallion by RL Best Of Sudden, a breeding stallion with a dam that produced World and Congress Champions, plus more show horses and prospects. Offering broodmares in foal to HOTONES ONLY and VS GOODRIDE.

Sheza Wicked Machine

Halter Horses offered in the auction include: Lot 402 – Very Good Intentions (AQHA / APHA) gelding by My Intention, $55,939, AQHA & APHA World and Reserve World Champion Halter Gelding, BHF Halter Champion; Lot 409 – Tellm Im Hot (AQHA) gelding by Telasecret, AQHA Select World Champion, Champion Breeders Halter Futurity, Superior Halter; Lot 401 – Im Employed (AQHA) stallion by Self Employed, National Halter Champion, sire of PtHA World Champion, 9 AQHA Superiors; Lot 407 – Legacyz (AQHA) – stallion by Rumerz, earned $25,030. Top 3 AQHA Select World, BHF, WCHA and Big Money; Lot 403 – Shes So Gunslinger (APHA / AQHA) mare by HES SO THAT, APHA High Point Yearling Mare, APHA Superior Halter; plus others by Telasecret, Very Cool, Suchan Ego (ApHC), MH Supremo, El Ante, Ecredible and broodmareh bred to EXECUTE, INTENSIONS and CNC GIOVONNI.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the December INTERNET Auctioncontact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.