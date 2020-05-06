AQHA World Show to debut Zimeta™ 3-Year-Old Western Pleasure Stakes

AQHA announces a new 3-year-old western pleasure stakes class sponsored by the makers of Zimeta at the 2020 AQHA World Championship Show in November at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

The American Quarter Horse Association and Kindred Biosciences, Inc. have teamed up to bring a new stakes class for 3-year-old western pleasure horses to the 2020 AQHA World Championship Show in November at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. The stakes class will be named after Zimeta, which is the first and only drug FDA-approved for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses.1

The total purse for the Zimeta 3-year-old western pleasure stakes class is a minimum of $5,000. Entry information for the class will be available at a later date, pending the show is held due to local, state and government mandates related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“AQHA is proud to partner with KindredBio, the makers of Zimeta, on this opportunity to highlight 3-year-old American Quarter Horses at the AQHA World Show,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “Currently, AQHA offers 2-year-old, junior and senior western pleasure classes at the AQHA World Show and adding this stakes class will give 3-year-old American Quarter Horses the opportunity to showcase their talent as they are readied for competition against horses in the junior division.”

The Zimeta 3-year-old western pleasure class is also a part of the 2020 Western Pleasure Challenge, which is a new addition to the 2020 AQHA World Show.

To be eligible for the Western Pleasure Challenge, exhibitors must compete in the Zimeta 3-year-old western pleasure stakes class. Exhibitors can also count up to two additional open division western pleasure classes toward their total score. The same exhibitor must show each horse in their respective class. The total of each horse’s placing in their respective western pleasure class determines the overall challenge winner. View more details about the Western Pleasure Challenge.

For more information about the AQHA World Show, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.

On January 28, the AQHA Executive Committee approved the use of Zimeta as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registration. Zimeta is indicated for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses. Read more about Zimeta. Zimeta is manufactured and sold by Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN).

Important Safety Information

Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection) should not be used more frequently than every 12 hours. For use in horses only. Do not use in horses with a hypersensitivity to dipyrone, horses intended for human consumption or any food producing animals, including lactating dairy animals. Not for use in humans, avoid contact with skin and keep out of reach of children. Take care to avoid accidental self-injection and use routine precautions when handling and using loaded syringes. Prior to use, horses should undergo a thorough history and physical examination by a veterinarian. Monitor for signs of abnormal bleeding and use caution in horses at risk for hemorrhage. Concurrent use with other NSAIDs, corticosteroids and drugs associated with kidney toxicity, should be avoided. As a class, NSAIDs may be associated with gastrointestinal, kidney, and liver toxicity. The most common adverse reactions observed during clinical trials were elevated hepatic enzymes, decreased blood protein, and gastric ulcers. For product label, including complete safety information, visit kindredbio.com/Zimeta-pi .