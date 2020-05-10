2020 Palomino World Show to be Rescheduled for Fall

The Executive Board has voted to reschedule the 2020 Palomino World Show until latter part of September. There are still many details to be worked out so please be patient with us. The dates offered to us by the Illinois State Fairgrounds are September 15-27, 2020.

The EB feels that while Springfield has not yet told us we cannot hold the world show in July, it is in the best interest of our exhibitors, staff and judges to postpone to September.

Chick out www.palominohba.com for more details.