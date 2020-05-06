Pinto World Show Rescheduled to November

Dear Pinto Family,

We cannot move forward with the Pinto World Championship Show as originally planned.

Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions adopted by Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa, and Oklahoma, it is no longer feasible for the PWC to take place as planned. Several US state borders and the Canadian border have been closed, and we want all of our members to have the opportunity to attend this event.

We also feel the health and safety of our Pinto family is our first priority.

The Pinto World Championship Show will be rescheduled. We are working on plans to combine the PWC with Color Breed Congress in November 2020. More information is coming soon.

All entries, stalls, VIP RV and vendor fees will be refunded 100% and issued by method of payment. All check payments will be refunded by check, and all credit card payments will be refunded back to the credit card. Refunds will be processed in a timely manner and should be received within one to two weeks.

We are here to assist you with questions, registrations, refunds and all the things you need from your Pinto Horse Association. On Monday, May 11, our regular office hours of Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CST, will resume.

Keep your spirits up and your eyes focused on the future. We will reunite again at a-bigger-than-ever horse show in November 2020. For now, we wish that you and your family stay well.

Take care,

Darrell Bilke

Executive Vice President / Chief Operating Officer