Audrey Grace Auction Closing Today

The 2021 Audrey Grace Auction closes today at 5:00 Eastern time. We are so proud to present one of the best line ups of stallions and products ever offered.

The auction format is simple and easy to use. It allows you to utilize proxy bidding so you can avoid the last minute rush. When you place a proxy bid, the computer will bid for you only as needed in the required bid increments. You will not pay more just for using proxy bidding!!

Currently there are stallions services to World and Reserve World Champion “name brand” stallions starting at just $250-$450. Be sure to check it out!!!

The 2021 line up of Audrey Grace Auction Stallions include: A Scenic Impulse,All Time Vandal, Batt Man, Bank On The Best, Certain Potential, Certainly A Vision, DGS The Entertainer, DGS Replicated, DGS Vintage, Dial The Hotline, Evinceble, Fortunateson, Good Better Best, Go Scenic Or Go Home, Got Em Talken, Heart Stoppin, Huntin For Chocolate, Hay GoodLookN, How Bout This Cowboy, Hot Ones Only, I Am The Party, Invite The Artist, Lazy Loper, LL Cool Bay, Kissin The Girls, Machine Made, Ment To Be (HANK) , Mightyy Mouse, Mister Pokerface, MSF Lookin To Be Epic, No Doubt This Is Hot, Only In The Moonlite, Original Cowboy, One Hot Krymsun, Rise Above, Sophistication Only, Salt On The Rocks, Sudden On The Rocks, The Best Principles, The Born Legacy, The Lopin Machine, The Offshore Account, Ultimately Fabulous, VS Code Red, VS Flatline, VS Goodall In Blue, VS Goodride and Whata Vested Asset.

With 48 of the best AQHA, APHA and POA Stallions for you to bid on and 58 items ranging from an exclusive marketing spot with Show Horse Today to a vacation in Montana and everything in between, there is something for everyone.

