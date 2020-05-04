Virtual Horse Expo Introduction We are so excited to introduce our Virtual Horse Expo. Watch for more booths to be added daily and great clinics, contests, interviews and more through the next two weeks. https://www.showhorsetoday.com/virtual-horse-expo/ Posted by PleasureHorse.com on Sunday, May 3, 2020

We are so excited to present our Show Horse today Virtual Horse Expo.

Many of us are at home more than we are used to. We are feeling isolated, missing our family, friends, horses and shows.

The businesses that are a huge part of this Industry have been crippled by stay at home orders, show and fair cancellations and the general shut down due to COVID 19. We have all been in this together.

Recently , we have seen a trend that we hope can be utilized to help the industry we love. Traffic to our sites has increased dramatically as people search out entertainment, community and education.

We want to put our digital reach and 690k Facebook fans to use for this industry, while bringing our viewers more clinics, training advice and virtual events to keep them excited for the future.

Please browse our Virtual Booths which are separated by category for ease of navigation. You will discover some incredible brands, horses and services that you may not have been exposed to.

Check out the event schedule and tune in for some fun videos , clinics, Q&A’s and contests over the next few weeks to help unite us all.

Watch for our May Show Horse today to drop next week, showcasing many incredible horse businesses and the people behind them.

We may be at home, but we are at home together. For 22 years we have brought people together on our digital platform We hope you enjoy this Virtual Horse Expo that has been a labor of love for the industry we call home.