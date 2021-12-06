2021 Audrey Grace Auction Open for Bidding

The 20th Anniversary, 2021 Audrey Grace Auction is open for bidding. We are so proud to present the best line up of stallions and products ever offered.

With 48 of the best AQHA, APHA and POA Stallions for you to bid on and 58 items ranging from an exclusive marketing spot with Show Horse Today to a vacation in Montana and everything in between, there is something for everyone.

Presented on Show Horse Today’s auction site, the 2021 Audrey Grace Auction offers a simple bidding experience. Proxy bidding and email notifications are enabled so you simply have to register and then bid!

This is the 20th year for the Audrey Grace Auction which benefits New Horizons and the Audrey Grace House. This effort was started to memorialize Jane and Leon Backes’ daughter, Audrey Grace, and to help give hope and help to children who need a little extra care and compassion.

Each year, the auction raises more than $40,000, every penny of which going DIRECTLY to the Audrey Grace House. “Our daughter’s memory will be long lived helping children in hard times find nurturing and therapeutic care, in the home named after her. Please know it takes a team effort to accomplish this. Not one donor or bidder, but a family of caring individuals coming together for a common goal – putting children first!!” said Jane Backes. ‘

The Audrey Grace Auction is so successful and loved because unlike MANY charities, 100% of every dollar goes to the children. There are no salaries paid for the work; all involved donate their time, letterhead, postage, etc. Jason and Robyn Duplisea of Show Horse Today and PleasureHorse.com donate the site and auction platform and horse friends donate the items. ZERO costs means 100% profit going straight to the children in need.

Please join us in making this the 2021 Audrey Grace Auction the best one yet!



****Please note you must be logged it to bid. If you are not logged in your bid will not count and you will see an error at the top of the page. ****