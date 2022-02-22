Tuesday Training Tip – Brent Maxwell

Train the Weakness While Maintaining Confidence.

“Every horse is different as far as strengths and weaknesses in their abilities. I identify those abilities for various events and blend them as part of their daily exercise.



For example, a horse that doesn’t lope circles well and has trouble guiding is not going to lope a pinwheel in Trail well. I’ll perfect the circles without the poles before I would work on loping a pinwheel.

I don’t want to burn them out, so I will do something that they are comfortable with first and then challenge them before going back to something they are comfortable with.”