Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday Training Tip – Brent Maxwell

robynd

Train the Weakness While Maintaining Confidence.

“Every horse is different as far as strengths and weaknesses in their abilities.  I identify those abilities for various events and blend them as part of their daily exercise.

For example, a horse that doesn’t lope circles well and has trouble guiding is not going to lope a pinwheel in Trail well. I’ll perfect the circles without the poles before I would work on loping a pinwheel. 

I don’t want to burn them out, so I will do something that they are comfortable with first and then challenge them before going back to something they are comfortable with.”

