2021 ARHA World Show Results and Candids
Congratulations to the latest World and Reserve World Champions from the 2021 ARHA World Show.
Green Trail
World Champion- Cabo Margarita shown by Becky George and owned by Patricia Rosier
Reserve World Champion- Sleepys Final Notice shown and owned by Kiersten Beckner
Youth Trail
World Champion – Good To Bea Red Rock shown by Abby Mehl and owned by Cyndi Mehl
Reserve World Champion Wonit On My RV Shown by Charlotte Brooks and owned by Jean Brooks
Youth Western Riding
World Champion- Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks
Open Ranch Rail
World Champion- Knowing IB Good shown by Clayton Jerrell owned by Beth Merritt
Reserve World Champion- Peptos Red Spark shown by Larry Cross owned by Susan Scott
Non Pro Ranch Rail
World Champion – Peptos Red Spark shown by Cathy Johnson owned by Susan Scott
Reserve World Champion- Knowing IB Good shown and owned by Beth Merritt
AM Ranch Riding
World Champion – Peptos Red Spark shown by Cathy Johnson owned by Susan Scott
Reserve World Champion- Knowing IB Good owned and shown by Beth Merritt
Walk Trot Horsemanship
World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Reserve World Champion- One Bad Romance owned and shown by Kent Young
Youth Horsemanship
World Champion – Good To Bea Red Rock shown by Abby Mehl and owned by Cyndi Mehl
Reserve World Champion- Coupe Dueville shown by Jada Helmstetter and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Amateur Horsemanship
World Champion – La Vida Blue shown and owned by Hanna Bottorff
Reserve World Champion- Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey
Non Pro Walk Trot Western Pleasure
World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Reserve World Champion- One Bad Romance owned and shown by Kent Young
Green Western Pleasure
World Champion- Cabo Margarita shown by Becky George and owned by Patricia Rosier
Reserve World Champion- All Eyezs On Me shown by Scott Tyrrell and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Green Hunter Under Saddle
World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown by Ariel Higgins and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Reserve World Champion- Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey
Youth Hunter Under Saddle
World Champion – Coupe Dueville shown by Jada Helmstetter and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Reserve World Champion- Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks
Amateur Hunter Under Saddle
World Champion – La Vida Blue shown and owned by Hanna Bottorff
Reserve World Champion- Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey
Senior Hunter Under Saddle
World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown by Ariel Higgins and owned by Kelly Helmstetter
Reserve World Champion- Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks
Junior Hunter Under Saddle
Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey
Youth Hunt Seat Equitation
World Champion – Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks
Reserve World Champion- Hesa Heart Rush owned and shown by Christina Senn
Amateur Hunt Seat Equitation
World Champion- Sleepys Final Notice shown and owned by Kiersten Beckner
Reserve World Champion- VS Ona Good Impulse shown by Sabrina Turner and owned by Elizabeth Turner
