2021 ARHA World Show Results and Candids

Congratulations to the latest World and Reserve World Champions from the 2021 ARHA World Show.

Green Trail



World Champion- Cabo Margarita shown by Becky George and owned by Patricia Rosier

Reserve World Champion- Sleepys Final Notice shown and owned by Kiersten Beckner

Youth Trail



World Champion – Good To Bea Red Rock shown by Abby Mehl and owned by Cyndi Mehl

Reserve World Champion Wonit On My RV Shown by Charlotte Brooks and owned by Jean Brooks

Youth Western Riding



World Champion- Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks

Open Ranch Rail



World Champion- Knowing IB Good shown by Clayton Jerrell owned by Beth Merritt

Reserve World Champion- Peptos Red Spark shown by Larry Cross owned by Susan Scott

Non Pro Ranch Rail



World Champion – Peptos Red Spark shown by Cathy Johnson owned by Susan Scott

Reserve World Champion- Knowing IB Good shown and owned by Beth Merritt

AM Ranch Riding

World Champion – Peptos Red Spark shown by Cathy Johnson owned by Susan Scott

Reserve World Champion- Knowing IB Good owned and shown by Beth Merritt

Walk Trot Horsemanship

World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Reserve World Champion- One Bad Romance owned and shown by Kent Young

Youth Horsemanship

World Champion – Good To Bea Red Rock shown by Abby Mehl and owned by Cyndi Mehl

Reserve World Champion- Coupe Dueville shown by Jada Helmstetter and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Amateur Horsemanship

World Champion – La Vida Blue shown and owned by Hanna Bottorff

Reserve World Champion- Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey

Non Pro Walk Trot Western Pleasure

World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Reserve World Champion- One Bad Romance owned and shown by Kent Young

Green Western Pleasure

World Champion- Cabo Margarita shown by Becky George and owned by Patricia Rosier

Reserve World Champion- All Eyezs On Me shown by Scott Tyrrell and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Green Hunter Under Saddle

World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown by Ariel Higgins and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Reserve World Champion- Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey

Youth Hunter Under Saddle

World Champion – Coupe Dueville shown by Jada Helmstetter and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Reserve World Champion- Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks

Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

World Champion – La Vida Blue shown and owned by Hanna Bottorff

Reserve World Champion- Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey

Senior Hunter Under Saddle

World Champion – Drinks At A Goodbar shown by Ariel Higgins and owned by Kelly Helmstetter

Reserve World Champion- Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks

Junior Hunter Under Saddle

Im Dressed In Blond shown and owned by Katherine Casey

Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

World Champion – Wonit On My RV shown by Charlotte Brooks owned by Jean Brooks

Reserve World Champion- Hesa Heart Rush owned and shown by Christina Senn

Amateur Hunt Seat Equitation

World Champion- Sleepys Final Notice shown and owned by Kiersten Beckner

Reserve World Champion- VS Ona Good Impulse shown by Sabrina Turner and owned by Elizabeth Turner

be sure to check out the American Roan Horse Association’s Facebook Page for videos, Candids and lives from the show!