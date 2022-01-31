January 2022

Our annual Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today is live and it is filled with today’s top stallions.

On the cover is Its A Southern Thing. Moonpie has proven himself as a breeding horse and with only seven full foal crops he is shooting up the leading sires lists for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around proving he has all the right ingredients as a sire. We look at the phenomenal year he had as a sire in 2021 and highlight some of his winning minipies.

We have a great article with advice on choosing a stallion from legendary breeder Mary Kay Steyskal. Robyn shares some perspective on her history with horses and the need to be inclusive in the horse industry with Oh, How I Wish I Could Back. Our Fashion Pro Wendy has some great tips on how to choose the perfect showmanship outfit and Julie shares how to establish a proper thorough grooming routine.

We have a great article by Lynn Palm on groundwork plus a bonus tip and exercise for loping circles when a horse is struggling one direction. we feature the latest new in Roan Horse Today and Superlative Equine shares some stunning stallion photography in our Why It Matters.

All this and so much more!!