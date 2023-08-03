Show Horse Today AQHYA World Show

Our 2023 AQHYA World Show and Oh Canada Issue is LIVE!!

On the cover is the dynamic team of Sydnee Wilson and 2X Congress Champion Hes Got It Goin On. Under the direction of Dana Hokana, this team have overcome adversity to sit at the top of the Pleasure standings. Yesterday this amazing team qualified for the finals of the Level 3 14-18 Western Pleasure at the World Show!

We have a great article on teaching little kids how to ride by Mark Sheridan, to help the future generations of AQHYA World Champions start off right.

In our Oh Canada feature we celebrate our friends to the north! With an article on Canadian breeding incentives and futurities. We also look at the monumental success of the Canadian National Amateur Team Tournament and meet the 2023 teams and sponsors.

Lynn Palm has some great tips on lunging properly and we have all the results, candids and more from the ARHA World Show in Roan Horse Today.

All this and so much more!!!