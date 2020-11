Congratulations to Blake Weis on Hot Lopin Lily owned by Caroline Cavallo for winning the 3YO Pleasure Versatility. This was the second year in a row for Weis to win. The pair won all three divisions (Halter, Pleasure and Pattern) on their way to the victory. Also congratulations to Twylla Brown on breeding the champion for two years in a row.

Reserve Champion were Nothin But Nett and Rusty Green for Susie Johns and Aaron Moses on The Whoo took third for owner Linda Sargent.

