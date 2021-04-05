Our Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is live and it is filled with beautiful pointed toes, lofty movement and gentle giants. On the cover we feature Tres Cruzes Ranch who are breeding outstanding hunt seat and all around horses with their line up of exceptional stallions including All The Wild Details, Trade Rumors and Ultimately Fabulous.

Robyn shares her heartache in how life has changed forever for her and Pippa in from Back of my Horse and we have a great article from Lanie DeBoer on starting your hunt seater over fences. We take a closer look at Running Stag Farm and owner Leslie Bacon who jumped all in on AQHA Hunt Seat breeding with her partnership on Good Better Best with Nancy Sue Ryan. Running Stag Farm has some phenomenal prospects in their pastures out of the best mares and mare lines in the industry.

Our Fashion Pro Wendy teams up with Spike Brewer of Boo Yah to talk Hunt Seat trends and fit and Julie our Grooming pro has suggestions for braiding and cleaning your hunt seat tack. Dr Lydia Gray has suggestions on sanitizing stalls at shows and Lynn Palm has a great training exercise for you to try at home.

We showcase The Wow Factor who truly is living up to his name. His foals have already earned 78 World Titles with his oldest babies being just four years old.

In Roan Horse Today we showcase the 2020 High Point Award Winners. All this and so much more!!