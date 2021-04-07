For Immediate Release April 5, 2021 – Round Hill, Virginia

Bid Now on Horses and Saddles – April Internet Auction

“Bidding is now OPEN for the April INTERNET Auction. Bidding for all sessions will close on April 8th,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “This auction includes Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints as well as some cross-bred Trail Riding Horses. Bidders will find a nice group of horses to Show, Ride or Breed this Spring.”

The Internet Auction Catalog is available for viewing at: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=416

Session 1 is for Reining, Ranch and Cow Horses, as well as Trail riding horses. This session includes several horses with actual Ranch experience that have covered many miles and would be great for riding the trails this Spring and Summer. Reining Horse enthusiasts will find a well-bred 2-year-old prospect that is NRHA Nominated and could be their next Futurity Horse. Bidders will also find a Price McLaughlin Reining saddle and a roping saddle.

Session 2 for Barrel Racing horses offers a proven 1D barrel horse and several well started prospects.

Session 3 is for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around Horses and features Lot 306 – HEZA RUGGED MIRACLE, a 2014 Appaloosa gelding by A Chance For Romance, that was 2020 ApHC National High Point Hunter Under Saddle, ROM in Hunter Under Saddle and Hunter In Hand and Lot 303 – JCG ALL ABOUT ME, a 2019 mare by JCG Avenger that has won over $4,200, placing 3rd in the Breeders Halter Futurity Longe Line class and is in training under saddle. Buyers can shop more Pleasure and All Around prospects sired by Certain Potential, Extremely Hot Chips, Mechanic, VS Goodride, Iresistible Sudden and Kissin The Girls, plus a proven Appaloosa broodmare that is in foal. Saddles offered in this session include Circle Y and Circle M show saddles.

Session 4 for Halter Horses features Lot 401 – SECRET GUNSLINGER, a gelding by Heza Secret Agent, AQHA Superior Halter, 4th World Show AQHYA 2YO Halter Gelding, 53 Open, 122.5 Amateur and 181 Youth Halter points and some fancy show prospects by Valentino, Heza Secret Agent and Ententions.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 2,896 horses for more than $12,536,675.

To obtain more information on the April INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/