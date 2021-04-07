Southern Belle Breeder’s Classes Added to the NEW A Sudden Impulse NSBA & Futurity Show

COLUMBUS, OH – The Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) is excited to announce the addition of the new A Sudden Impulse NSBA & Futurity show to the Southern Belle Breeders’ program. Entries are now open for the A Sudden Impulse NSBA and Futurity, which takes place April 23-May 1, 2021 at the new World Equestrian Center – Ocala.

A Sudden Impulse NSBA and Futurity horse show is managed by Peak-Equine Productions and sanctioned by the National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA). It will feature more than 160 classes in 16 divisions, along with more than $360,000 in added prize money.

For show bill, entries and stall reservations please visit Peak-Equine Productions at Peak-Equine.com.

Southern Belle Breeders’ classes are held at the All American Quarter Horse Congress, AQHA World Show, and APHA World Show, and NOW the A Sudden Impulse NSBA & Futurity Show. Classes are open to offspring of stallions that have sold in the program.

Southern Belle Breeders’ classes to be held at the New A Sudden Impulse NSBA & Futurity Show include:

· Breeder’s Green Western Pleasure

· Breeder’s Amateur Western Pleasure

· Breeder’s Green Hunter Under Saddle

· Breeder’s Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

· Breeder’s Green Junior Trail

· Breeder’s Six and Over Non Pro Trail

· Breeder’s Green Western Riding

Stallion breedings may be purchased at 50% off the advertised stud fee plus a $100 administrative fee. Stallion enrollments are still being accepted. For the current list of stallions visitwww.quarterhorsecongress.com.

Contact: Rhonda Harter- rharter@oqha.com, 614-505-7200 ext. 125, QuarterHorseCongress.com

About National Snaffle Bit Association

The mission of the National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc., is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The purpose of the National Snaffle Bit Association is to define, promote and improve the quality of the show horse, to promote exhibits, events and contests in expositions and shows; to promote the training of pleasure and show horses, to promote interest in show horses among younger horsemen, and to use and encourage the use of the standard rules for holding and judging contests of the pleasure and show horse.



NSBA experienced a very successful beginning in 1983. Based on the interest and response throughout the entire country, the NSBA is projecting unprecedented growth figures in the number of participants, events available, and award purses.

For membership, horse registration and more, visit nsba.com.

About World Equestrian Center

World Equestrian Center features two premiere equestrian and multidisciplinary venues in Ocala, Florida, and Wilmington, Ohio.

These exclusive facilities comprise state-of-the-art arenas, expansive stadiums, versatile outdoor space, sporting fields and well-appointed exposition centers. An abundance of lodging options and luxury accommodations are conveniently located on-site, along with shopping and dining throughout each property.

Dedicated to offering great sport and fun in a family-friendly environment, World Equestrian Center promises an unparalleled experience for exhibitors, spectators, vendors, sponsors and retailers built on three core values: Quality. Class. Distinction.

Learn more at wec.net

About Ohio Quarter Horse Association

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association will, protect and promote the Quarter Horse and the interests of owners, breeders, exhibitors and enthusiasts. OQHA is committed to setting the standard in the equine industry by engaging equine enthusiasts through world-class competition, recreational activities, education and engagement of the next generation of participants and industry leaders.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2019. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million in the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danielle Stephenson, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, dstephenson@oqha.com, 614-505-7200