Entries Still Accepted for May Internet Auction at Special Entry fee

All Sessions of the May INTERNET Auction will close on one day, Thursday, May 13th, announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Sellers can still enter horses at the SPECIAL Basic ENTRY FEE of $99 for this Auction. This auction gives sellers the opportunity to conveniently sell from home and sell SOON. In addition to Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints, we can sell All Breeds of Trail Riding Horses, as well as saddles.”

To Enter the May INTERNET Auction sellers can find entry forms and information plus more on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/

SELL NOW. The Horse Market is Still HOT. Our auctions have sold more horses in the $10,000 to $25,000 price range than in previous years. Spring is here and buyers really want horses to Show, Ride or Breed this Spring.

Horse entered in this auction will be widely promoted. We send a large email blast to more than 300,000 people in addition to an extensive social media campaign and advertising in National magazines.

The Internet Auction Catalog with early entries will be posted soon at: https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Session 1 is for Reining, Ranch and Cow Horses, as well as Trail riding horses. Featured early entries include LIL RED AUTUMN BOON (AQHA) – 2011 mare that is a Money earner NCHA, ACHA and Ranch Sorting, plus she Won the Legends Class at the 2020 Ranch Sorting of America World Show; SHOW BIZ N LILA (AQHA) – 2012 mare, a finished ranch sorting mare that has shown in RSNC, RSOA and local sortings, winning over $8,000 plus awards and she has been ridden in the National Forest. A SPECIAL FEATURE is PENGUIN (Grade) a 12 hand, 2009 gelding, an All Around ranch pony that has Done it all – roping, sorting, gathering cattle, ponying and he is brave on the trails. Session 2 is for Barrel Horses and Prospects.

Session 3 is for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around horses. Early entries in this session include AQHA WORLD CHAMPION, SLOW LEGS (AQHA) – 2002 mare by Artful Investment that is an AQHA World Champion and Congress Reserve Champion in Hunter Hack and has produced a Congress Reserve Champion, plus she is selling bred to ALLOCATE YOUR ASSETS. Other entries offer a selection of Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle prospects.

IKNEWYOUWERETROUBLE

Some very nice Halter Horses are already entered for Session 4 and include IKNEWYOUWERETROUBLE (AQHA) – 2012 mare by Invest In My Pizzazz, Top Ten AQHYA World Show 3YO Mare, Aged Mare (twice), L2 Aged Mare, Open and Youth Halter ROM with 20.5 Open and 16 Youth Halter points, as well as, MJ DELILAH (AQHA) – 2018 mare by My Intention, that was shown 12 times with 11 firsts, 1 second and 1 Reserve Championship, also winning Circuit Championships at the 2020 Wine & Roses and 2021 Spring Fling.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas with over 40 years of experience selling more than 70,000 horses. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 2,917 horses for more than $12,654,725.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the May INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/