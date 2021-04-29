AQHA Pleasure Versatility Challenge Returns in 2021

The 2021 Pleasure Versatility Challenge, brought to you by Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses, returns to the Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World in November at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

Courtesy AQHA

You are invited back to the 2021 Pleasure Versatility Challenge, brought to you by Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses, which is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, November 12, at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Some of the most talented 3-year-old American Quarter Horses will demonstrate their versatility during the 2021 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show and AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).



In 2020, the Pleasure Versatility Challenge awarded more than $50,000 in purse and prizes thanks to the event sponsors. The goal for the 2021 Pleasure Versatility Challenge is to once again offer a $50,000 purse, plus great prizes. A special thank you to the generous 2021 Pleasure Versatility Challenge sponsors.

American Quarter Horses competing in the Pleasure Versatility Challenge are shown sequentially in three classes in the Jim Norick Arena: a pattern class consisting of a blending of simplified trail and western riding maneuvers, which counts 40 percent; a western pleasure class, which counts 40 percent; and a conformation class, which counts 20 percent.

Eligibility and all other rules remain the same in 2021 as they were for the previous year’s event. Horses cannot have been shown ASTRIDE in any western riding, trail or in any similar Pleasure Versatility Challenge event prior to the Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World official entry deadline, which will be announced at a later date. Beginning on the official Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World entry deadline, and thereafter, horses can be shown without restriction at any competition, including the All American Quarter Horse Congress, without forfeiting Pleasure Versatility Challenge eligibility. There are no eligibility restrictions for the western pleasure or conformation classes. Money is earned on the composite in the Pleasure Versatility Challenge and does not accrue against AQHA leveling eligibilities.

To be added to the email information distribution list or for specific questions regarding this event, contact AQHAPVC@gmail.com .

Visit www.aqha.com/pleasure-versatility-challenge for additional information on the Pleasure Versatility Challenge as the event nears.

To learn more about the Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .