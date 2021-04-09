9th Annual Penn State Quarter Horse Sale Bidding Closes May 1st

BIDDING CLOSES SATURDAY, MAY 1st, for the 19th Annual Penn State University Quarter Horse Sale, held again as an Internet Auction, announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC, which is hosting the auction. “Fourteen Quarter Horses will be sold that have been bred, raised and trained in the Penn State Equine program. A Special Quilt will be sold to benefit the Ward Studebaker Horse Farm Management Endowment Fund. ALL HORSES and the quilt WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.”

These young horses are sired by ONE HOT KRYMSUN, HOT ONES ONLY, RED WHITE N GOOD, PSU Dynamic Krymsun and PSU He Rox The Nite, who is by the popular, $4 Million Dollar Reining sire, GUNNERS SPECIAL NITE. While most of the horses selling are 2-year-olds, bidders will also find a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

To VIEW the CATALOG and BID go to:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=420

Once bidders have created an account and logged in they will find a link to contact information for the Penn State University Equine program, in case they have questions about the horses. Lot A on the auction page offers information on How to Register to Bid, as well as Hints For Bidding.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the19th Annual Penn State University Quarter Horse Sale contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/