Congratulations to 2020 AQHA Leading Sires
This week the AQHA announced their leading sires by discipline for 2020. Many of your familiar names made the grade for 2020 and we wish to extend our congratulations to all the winners.
Western Pleasure
1. Machine Made
2007 bay (A Good Machine-Gypsys Little Image by Good Version)
Owners: Dr. Cory Seebach and Dr. Candice Hall
Offspring Earnings: $253,323
No. 1 Money Earner: Nothin But Nett, 2017 brown stallion out of KM Hot Number by RL Best Of Sudden, $29,635
2. VS Code Red
2007 red roan (Blazing Hot-Vital Signs Are Good by Zippos Mr Good Bar)
Owner: Glover Galyean Partnership
Offspring Earnings: $84,812
No. 1 Money Earner: Stone Code Sober, 2017 bay gelding out of Invite Me Breeze by Invitation Only, $26,221
3. RL Best Of Sudden
2002 bay (A Sudden Impulse-Zip N Therapy by Therapy)
Owners: Ken and Marilyn Masterson
Offspring Earnings: $82,939
No. 1 Money Earner: My Dad Is The Best, 2018 brown gelding out of A Cowgirl Margarita by Goodcowboymargarita, $22,361
4. No Doubt Im Lazy
2006 bay (Lazy Loper-No Doubt Im Magic by Magic Mac Reynolds)
Owners: Frank and Lin Berris
Offspring Earnings: $78,694
No. 1 Money Earner: Never Have I Ever, 2017 sorrel mare out of A Certain Illusion by A Certain Potential, $23,571
5. VS Flatline
2010 bay roan (Lazy Loper-Vital Signs Are Good by Zippos Mr Good Bar)
Owner: Glover Galyean Partnership
Offspring Earnings: $61,232
No. 1 Money Earner: Line Up Behind, 2017 bay gelding out of Shez Immortal by The Immortal, $27,662
Hunter Under Saddle
1. Allocate Your Assets
2000 bay (Protect Your Assets-Katt Sass (TB), by Ocean Free)
Owners: G.W. & Katherine Tobin, Scottsdale, Arizona
Offspring Earnings: $61,102
No. 1 Money Earner: Al Fool Ya, 2013 gray gelding out of Just Have To Luke by Luke At Me, $7,734
2. Its A Southern Thing
2010 bay (Only In The Moonlite-Shesa Hot Cookie by Zips Chocolate Chip)
Owner: Gumz Farms Quarter Horses, LLC, Morganfield, Kentucky.
Offspring Earnings: $53,932
No. 1 Money Earner: Im Simply Southern, 2017 chestnut gelding out of Absolutely Heirogant by Absolute Investment, $22,299
3. Good I Will Be
2004 bay (A Good Machine-Miss Trophy Dash by Hotrodders Jet Set)
Owner: Sandra Morgan, Scottsdale, Arizona
Offspring Earnings: $34,661
No. 1 Money Earner: Im Willy Good Today, 2016 brown gelding out of A Walk In The Sky by Skys Blue Boy, $10,634
4. Hubba Hubba Huntin
2004 bay (Huntin For Chocolate-Hubba Hubba Hotrod by Hotrodders Jet Set)
Owner: Highrange Ranch LLC, Pilot Point, Texas
Offspring Earnings: $24,839
No. 1 Money Earner: Hubbout A Dance, 2014 bay gelding out of These Irons R Dancin by These Irons Are Hot, $12,890
5. VS Code Red
2007 red roan (Blazing Hot-Vital Signs Are Good by Zippos Mr Good Bar)
Owner: Glover Galyean Partnership
Offspring Earnings: $21,764
No. 1 Money Earner: The Pleasure Code, 2018 red roan gelding out of Shesa Real Pleasure by An Awesome Mister, $15,444