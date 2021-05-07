Congratulations to 2020 AQHA Leading Sires

This week the AQHA announced their leading sires by discipline for 2020. Many of your familiar names made the grade for 2020 and we wish to extend our congratulations to all the winners.

Western Pleasure

Machine Made

1. Machine Made

2007 bay (A Good Machine-Gypsys Little Image by Good Version)

Owners: Dr. Cory Seebach and Dr. Candice Hall

Offspring Earnings: $253,323

No. 1 Money Earner: Nothin But Nett, 2017 brown stallion out of KM Hot Number by RL Best Of Sudden, $29,635

2. VS Code Red

2007 red roan (Blazing Hot-Vital Signs Are Good by Zippos Mr Good Bar)

Owner: Glover Galyean Partnership

Offspring Earnings: $84,812

No. 1 Money Earner: Stone Code Sober, 2017 bay gelding out of Invite Me Breeze by Invitation Only, $26,221

3. RL Best Of Sudden

2002 bay (A Sudden Impulse-Zip N Therapy by Therapy)

Owners: Ken and Marilyn Masterson

Offspring Earnings: $82,939

No. 1 Money Earner: My Dad Is The Best, 2018 brown gelding out of A Cowgirl Margarita by Goodcowboymargarita, $22,361

4. No Doubt Im Lazy

2006 bay (Lazy Loper-No Doubt Im Magic by Magic Mac Reynolds)

Owners: Frank and Lin Berris

Offspring Earnings: $78,694

No. 1 Money Earner: Never Have I Ever, 2017 sorrel mare out of A Certain Illusion by A Certain Potential, $23,571

5. VS Flatline

2010 bay roan (Lazy Loper-Vital Signs Are Good by Zippos Mr Good Bar)

Owner: Glover Galyean Partnership

Offspring Earnings: $61,232

No. 1 Money Earner: Line Up Behind, 2017 bay gelding out of Shez Immortal by The Immortal, $27,662

Hunter Under Saddle

Allocate Your Assets

1. Allocate Your Assets

2000 bay (Protect Your Assets-Katt Sass (TB), by Ocean Free)

Owners: G.W. & Katherine Tobin, Scottsdale, Arizona

Offspring Earnings: $61,102

No. 1 Money Earner: Al Fool Ya, 2013 gray gelding out of Just Have To Luke by Luke At Me, $7,734

2. Its A Southern Thing

2010 bay (Only In The Moonlite-Shesa Hot Cookie by Zips Chocolate Chip)

Owner: Gumz Farms Quarter Horses, LLC, Morganfield, Kentucky.

Offspring Earnings: $53,932

No. 1 Money Earner: Im Simply Southern, 2017 chestnut gelding out of Absolutely Heirogant by Absolute Investment, $22,299

3. Good I Will Be

2004 bay (A Good Machine-Miss Trophy Dash by Hotrodders Jet Set)

Owner: Sandra Morgan, Scottsdale, Arizona

Offspring Earnings: $34,661

No. 1 Money Earner: Im Willy Good Today, 2016 brown gelding out of A Walk In The Sky by Skys Blue Boy, $10,634

4. Hubba Hubba Huntin

2004 bay (Huntin For Chocolate-Hubba Hubba Hotrod by Hotrodders Jet Set)

Owner: Highrange Ranch LLC, Pilot Point, Texas

Offspring Earnings: $24,839

No. 1 Money Earner: Hubbout A Dance, 2014 bay gelding out of These Irons R Dancin by These Irons Are Hot, $12,890

5. VS Code Red

2007 red roan (Blazing Hot-Vital Signs Are Good by Zippos Mr Good Bar)

Owner: Glover Galyean Partnership

Offspring Earnings: $21,764

No. 1 Money Earner: The Pleasure Code, 2018 red roan gelding out of Shesa Real Pleasure by An Awesome Mister, $15,444