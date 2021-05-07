Salute to Small Business – Limited Space Available

Salute to Small Business

Small Business is the backbone of the equine industry and for our next issue of Show Horse Today and for the summer months on our website we want to put the spotlight on these great businesses. We know how hard you work and we also understand the need for high ROI for your marketing dollars. We are going to leverage our 23 year history, 54K forum members, 690K FB fans and nearly 1M views/month to help promote your business!

What defines a small business – less than 50 employees is the standard definition but to us they are the businesses with heart that make this industry so special. The ones who know their clients by name and most likely are local sponsors of shows and youth. The breeders, stallion owners and trainers, the tack stores and feed stores and nearly everyone in between.

Last year we hosted the incredibly popular Virtual Horse Expo at majorly discounted rates to help our small business friends and this year we are taking the most popular portions of that feature and are offering them for our 2021 Salute to Small Business.

Salute to Small Business Package $250 (Value in excess of $1200)

Three to four page feature article in Show Horse Today. Two to three page article written and designed by our team, plus 1 page ad or photo gallery. Read Sample Here

Three month Salute to Small Business feature page on our site with up to 16 product images, short description, logos and links (Linked to your product or service pages or social media) See Sample Page

Two social media posts spotlighting your brand to both our Show Horse Today and PleasureHorse.com pages with 690K fans.

Optional video inclusion in Show Horse Today feature

One spotlight in our weekly Salute to Small Business email blast to our 15,000 subscribers.

We are limiting spaces for 2021 due to the sheer amount of work to pull together this feature. Placement in the Show Horse Today issue will be on a first booked basis.

Final booking deadline is May 17th but earlier booking is appreciated