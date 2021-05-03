Fashion Issue 2021

The Show Horse Today Fashion Issue is live and it is a great one! One the cover is Julia Sanderson of the french Cowgirl. She is going Ranch Glam with her newest passion – Ranch Riding by adding a line of Ranch Class couture to her already popular custom show clothing!

We catch up with Taylor Gumz of LuxLooks and talk about her business and of course, fashions trends for 2021.

Having a complete show ring style includes your makeup for many and we bring you the best tips for appropriate and fun show ring makeup. We also talk fashion trends with non-pros and discover just how subjective the trends can be.

Our Fashion Pro Wendy shares tips for shopping show clothing online and our Grooming pro Julie shares ideas to keep your tack light.

We showcase the work of Kirstie Marie Photography in our Why it Matters section proving her work is always in fashion!

All this and so much more!!