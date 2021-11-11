November 2021 Show Horse Today is Live!

We are thrilled to present our November issue of Show Horse Today. On the cover we feature one of the nicest people in the industry. Kent Ray Taylor takes showing seriously, but never at the expense of having fun or the impeccable care of his horses. He has returned to the top with three outstanding mares including NSBA Horse of the Year Snap It Send It, Sudden Impulse Futurity Champion Snippity Snap and NSBA World Champion Not Dun Lopin.

We are excited to introduce to you Equicyte, a genetic marketplace for breeders that is a changing the game for how we look at building a breeding program. We share the incredible story of Hey Look Ma I MadeIt, aka Pretzel, who transformed from a seemingly hopeless case as a foal to a Congress Champion thanks to the love of his breeders Charles and Angie Cannizzarro and the team of owners Dr. Candice Hall and Dr. Cory Seebach and Gil Galyean. This is a GREAT story!

We bring you our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide with gift inspiration for everyone on your list and within every budget. Our Fashion Pro has tips for show ring fashion emergencies and Dana Hokana has three great tips to help you balance your horse!

All this and SO MUCH MORE!