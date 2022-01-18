Tuesday Training Tip – Sean Knowles

Today’s Tuesday Training Tip comes from Sean Knowles of Knowles Performance Horses

Horses



Don’t Change your Plan or Program at a Show



Too many times people go to shows and see someone doing something that they like and think it will help them. They throw out everything they have been working on and tip over the apple cart. We are supposed to watch and learn – ask questions – and evolve. “Iron Sharpens Iron” However go home and work on what you liked… If it’s worth adding to your program, dedicate time to work on it. Then you will have a better result at the next show.



📸 Avid Photography