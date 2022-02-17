NSBA Announces Horse of the Year – Hot Lopin Lily

Photo by Larry Williams

Hot Lopin Lily, a 2017 double registered mare, owned by Caroline Cavallo of Gillespie, Illinois has been awarded the NSBA 2021 Show Horse of the Year Award.

Trained by Blake Weis (who also trained the 2020 Horse of the Year, Snap It Send It) Hot Lopin Lily is by RL Best of Sudden out of Shes A Lopin Machine. Notably, Twylla Brown bred both Hot Lopin Lily and Snap It Send It.

“On her road to being name Horse of the Year, Hot Lopin Lily earned $34,033.95 in earnings and 108 points in Western Pleasure, Trail, Western Riding and Performance Halter from Florida to Arizona and all the majors in between.” shared NSBA in the award announcement.

Read more on NSBA