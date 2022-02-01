Tuesday Training Tip – Dana Hokana

Today’s training tip comes from our amazing friend and champion trainer and clinician Dana Hokana

Stay Soft and Forgiving With Your Hands

If your horse is fighting you or arguing with you in the face and you need to get tough with your hands, make sure that the next time you ask him you forgive what just happened and ask softly each time.

All of us are capable of carrying our anger or frustration through to our hands but I stress to you, stay soft and forgiving with your hands. If you hold a grudge with your hands you will only prolong the fight. So many times I’ve found that I get through my horse a lot quicker by starting over in my mind and staying soft in my hands.