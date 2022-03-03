IMPORTANT HEALTH STATEMENT FROM ARIZONA SUN CIRCUIT

Currently, there are cases of EHV reported in the state of California. Sun Circuit would like all to know that West World stalls were disinfected following the recent Arab show.

Out of state horses must have a Health Certificates and all horses must have 12 month current Coggins to enter West World. Anyone who does not have the proper required paper work will not be able to attend.

Be sure to check with your respective state for any current travel restrictions. We encourage all to take necessary precautions while at the show to prevent contact between horses and surfaces the horses may have come in contact with.

Read more tips for keeping your horses safe while traveling below.