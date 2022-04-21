New Format Announced for Congress Futurities and Stakes.

The AAQHC announced today a change in format for their futurities. Congress Futurity and Stakes classes will be run in a “One-Go Format.” Open finals will be placed at the conclusion of the one-go. This will encompass all Futurity and Stake classes with the exception of The 2-Year-Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure and 2-Year-Old Maiden Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity classes, they will continue to be held in the traditional Congress “Two-Go Format.”

Limited Finals – All limited riders who enter the arena and show in the go are automatically eligible for the limited finals. Limited division finals will run independently on a different day. “You show, you go to the finals.”

There will be four judges for the open division and four judges for the limited division. Low score will be dropped.

To view the 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress schedule, please visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.