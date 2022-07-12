AQHA On-Site Member Services at the Ford AQHYA World 

Courtesy AQHA

AQHA On-Site Member Services will be at the 2022 Ford AQHYA World Championship Show July 28 – August 7, at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City to assist you with your AQHA business.

Visit with an AQHA Member Experience representative to:

Check the status of pending paperwork.

Transfer a horse, no matter how many owners, for only $25 per horse.*

Receive your registration certificates with expedited service, if all registration requirements are met.

Receive a free copy of the new 2022 AQHA Rulebook – available while supplies last.

*AQHA member pricing

Our team would love to speak with you, so be sure to stop by to get your AQHA-related questions answered or just to say hi!

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.aqha.com/memberservices . Dates of events are subject to change.

About the Ford AQHYA World

The Ford AQHYA World Championship Show is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors age 18 and under. This is the pinnacle event for youth competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines, or earn an invitation through their state or provincial affiliate. The show includes Level 3, Adequan® Level 2 and Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.

To learn more about the Ford AQHYA World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld .

Ford Motor Co. is the title sponsor of the Ford AQHYA World. Ford has been a partner of AQHA since 2002.



Adequan® , the official equine joint therapy of AQHA, is the proud title sponsor of the Adequan® Level 2 youth classes. When you choose a joint therapy for your horses, choose Adequan®.

Read more about Nutrena, the official feed of AQHA and title sponsor of the 2022 Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.