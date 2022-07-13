AQHYA Members Collect Socks for City Rescue Mission 

The American Quarter Horse Youth Association Executive Committee and regional directors are excited to partner with City Rescue Mission of Oklahoma City to host a sock drive during the 2022 Ford AQHYA World Championship Show July 28 – August 7 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

The collection area and donation bins will be located outside of the AQHA Show Office at the Ford AQHYA World.

If you’re attending the Ford AQHYA World, please consider donating new men’s, women’s and children’s socks to the service project. Exhibitors and parents can also donate money via cash, check or an online donation.

Donations can also be purchased through Amazon Wishlist and will be sent directly to the shelter.

The sock drive will serve as a contest between AQHYA regions to see which region can donate the largest number of items during the show. To get credit for your region, you must log your donation information in the donation folder in the Show Office. Please include your region and number of items donated.

For more information about City Rescue Mission, visit www.cityrescue.org .

About the Ford AQHYA World

The Ford AQHYA World Championship Show is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors age 18 and under. This is the pinnacle event for youth competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines, or earn an invitation through their state or provincial affiliate. The show includes Level 3, Adequan® Level 2 and Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.

To learn more about the Ford AQHYA World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld .

Ford Motor Co. is the title sponsor of the Ford AQHYA World. Ford has been a partner of AQHA since 2002.



Adequan® , the official equine joint therapy of AQHA, is the proud title sponsor of the Adequan® Level 2 youth classes. When you choose a joint therapy for your horses, choose Adequan®.

Read more about Nutrena, the official feed of AQHA and title sponsor of the 2022 Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.