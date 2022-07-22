AQHYA World Ride the Pattern Clinicians Announced 

AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the 2022 Ford AQHYA World Championship Show.



AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena will sponsor these clinics at the Ford AQHYA World; AQHA Select, sponsored by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and AQHA Farnam world championship shows, generously matching donations dollar for dollar.

Be sure to stop by and watch these free clinics. Not at the show? The Ride the Pattern clinicians will provide tips in videos posted to the AQHA Facebook page with links to the full clinics on AQHA’s YouTube channel. Also, each clinic will cover the Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 patterns.

AQHA Professional Horsemen donate their time to demonstrate the patterns and answer questions during the Ride the Patterns. To show your support for the Professional Horsemen, donations can be made to the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Endowment Fund. Make a donation here. The AQHA Professional Horsemen truly appreciate your generosity and hope you enjoy the free Ride the Pattern clinics at this year’s Ford AQHYA World. Thanks to Nutrena, your donations will be matched dollar for dollar in support of the endowment fund.

View the Nutrena Ride the Pattern Clinic Schedule

View the patterns

Times, dates, locations and clinicians are tentative and could be modified by show management at the event.