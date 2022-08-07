The Show Horse Today NSBA World /Oh Canada Issue is live!

Featuring Her Southern Best and Brad Ost on the cover for Ridgeview Ranch, this issue is filled with tips for surviving the heat and haul to the NSBA World Show and includes our spotlight feature on the Canadian Horse Industry.

We have great fashion advice from Wendy at Show Me Again and Grooming tips from Julie at Farnam. We showcase the ARHA World Show recap in Roan Horse Today and we share a gallery of our outstanding AQHYA Youth World candid images taken by Rachel Griffin for Show Horse Today.



All this and so much more!