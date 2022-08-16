Way to Battle Blood Drive to be Held Wednesday at NSBA World Show

Join NSBA in supporting Way To Battle on behalf of NSBA member Kristin Martin and her son Brady who is battling a rare and aggressive form of Leukemia.

On August 17th between 10 AM and 3PM a blood drive will be held at the NSBA World Show on the Blood Drive Bus between the Ford Truck Arena and the Exchange Building.

Every person who donated will have their name put into a draw for the chance to win some incredible prizes including a Premier page 8-9 Spread in Show Horse Today valued at $395. “

NSBA shared that “over $5,000 in prizes that have been generously donated from businesses here at the show. In addition to the exciting list of prizes, the Oklahoma Blood Bank has a special program called “Greater Good”. It will allow them to give $10 for every person that donates blood to Way to Battle! The more people that donate blood, the more money Way to Battle will receive, not to mention all the lives that will be saved from the blood donation itself.”

Sign up times can be made with Elizabeth Jakovich – (260) 249-9555 Call/Text