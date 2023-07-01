Glover Galyean Family Announce VS Dispersal Sale 

The Glover Galyean family announces the dispersal of their World and Congress Champion stallions who carry on the bloodlines of the legendary Vital Signs Are Good as the family horse business moves their focus to their successful cutting horse breeding and training operation.

VS Code Red (Blazing Hot x Vital Signs Are Good), VS Flatline (Lazy Loper x Vital Signs Are Good), VS The Fireman (Machine Made x VS Lady In Red by VS Code Red) and VS Phantom Code (VS Code Red x Snap Krackle Pop) will all be offered as well as prospects by the VS stallions out of today’s most prolific mares and by the industry’s most influential sires out of VS Code Red and VS Flatline daughters.

The dispersal will feature the legendary KM Suddenly So Easy, the only AQHA Triple Crown World Champion winning the (2-Year-Old Open, Junior and Senior Western Pleasure) and the Amateur Western Pleasure World Champion. The sale also includes in utero foals, weanlings, yearlings, and two-year-olds out of mares like VS Lady In Red (multiple AQHA World Champion daughter of VS Code Red and producer of the great VS The Fireman), multiple Congress Champion Vital Lines Are Red, multiple World and Congress Champion Pretty Assets, multiple AQHA Super Horse, Snap Krackle Pop, multiple Congress and World Champion, Lexus Made Lady, AQHA World Champion and Super Horse Snap It Send It, multiple AQHA World and Congress Champion Never Have I Ever and more!

Professional Horse Services, LLC, Mike and Stephanie Jennings, in partnership with Kyle Myers of KM Marketing & Sales, LLC, will be managing the dispersal sale to be held on August 9 at Wes and Kristen Galyean Quarter Horses, 17250 S. Old Hwy. 88, Claremore, Oklahoma 74017. The ranch is just a short 25 minute drive from Tulsa Expo Square and the NSBA World Championship Show. Watch for schedule and horse listing details on the VS Dispersal Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094175142214.

For information regarding the auction activities and live online bidding, view the VS Dispersal Sale page on ProHorseServices.com or contact by email [email protected] or phone (855) 272-3905 or Kyle Myers at (717) 676-8620.

To preview horses by appointment prior to the sale contact: Aaron Moses (207) 468-0615 to see VS The Fireman, VS Phantom Code, and KM Suddenly So Easy; Julie Vogue (785) 317-4334 to view all yearlings and select 2-year-olds; Kristen Galyean (918) 629-6878 to view all weanlings.

A portion of every horse sold in the VS Dispersal will be donated to the Walquist family benefit.

“Selling the stallions – VS Code Red, VS Flatline, VS The Fireman and VS Phantom Code – is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made,” admitted Kristen Galyean. “At this moment in my life, I simply don’t have the time to devote to being a stallion owner. I pray they bless their new families like they have mine and continue to add to the VS legacy for generations to come.”

Kristen Galyean took a moment to reflect on her history with Vital Signs Are Good (Lucy) – the one who started it all.

“Looking back to November of 2002, I could never imagine the ride Vital Signs Are Good was about to take me on,” she said. “At the time, my lifelong goal was to win an AQHA World Championship and although I had come close throughout my youth career, it eluded me until I swung my leg over her. Horses have been monumental in my life and shaping who I am today. There were many heartbreaks and falling short of my goals, but it taught me how to persevere for the things you want. I learned the hard way how to lose and also how to win and the importance of doing both with grace. Most importantly, they taught me to love them first above any accomplishments or accolades.

“Horses took me to heights my mind could have never dreamed of, but the horse that changed the game forever for me will always be Lucy. I could never repay her for what she did for me inside the show pen but it’s the moments outside the arena – our journey together and the bond we shared – that I cherish the most.

“Little did I know God had way bigger plans for me than I had for myself. Lucy continued to bless me through her offspring and getting to show them was an amazing feeling because they were each their own unique reflection of her. I will never forget the 21 years of those incredible moments. To every girl with big dreams, ‘When we pray, God hears more than we say, answers more than we ask, gives more than we imagine in his own time and in his own way.’

“This industry is special and the people in it make the memories that much sweeter and I have so many to thank. Jackie Krshka – thank you for teaching me the importance of never comparing myself to others, only to focus on what I can do that day to be better than the day before. Leigh and Leonard Berryhill – you are family to me and the years we’ve spent together have been some of the best in my life, thank you for all the bareback lunge line lessons on the rope horses, even though I wasn’t thanking you at the time. Aaron Moses – thank you for pouring your heart into the young horses and developing them into superstars, riding behind you makes it fun. Mom and Dad – thank you for always believing in me and allowing me to pursue my dreams. Wes – thank you for always being in my corner and encouraging me to do what makes me happy.

“Next month we will hold a dispersal sale. So why now? What will our future look like? The VS Dispersal is the close of a chapter but not the end of our story in this industry that I love so much. We will continue to raise babies on a smaller scale and my girls and I will continue to show, though our focus needs to be on my husband’s cutting horse business which continues to excel and grow and demands most of our time. Operating two separate disciplines and the breeding operations, in addition to my career in our family auto business, takes too much of my time away from my most important job of all – being a mom to our girls who now are busy in school sports and life.

“It truly has come full circle,” she said. “Vital Signs Are Good is being inducted into the NSBA Hall Of Fame this year and with the VS Dispersal her legacy will be shared with the industry through the amazing babies she has blessed us with. I’ll always be their biggest fan.”

~KG