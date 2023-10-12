2023 Congress Super Sale Promises Some of Best Prospects Ever Offered.

The 2023 Congress Super Sale is set to be one of the best ones yet! Featuring three sessions: the Yearling Session; The Super Sale (show and breeding) and lastly the Ranch and Performance Horses.



The Congress Super Sale will be held Saturday, October 14 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH. The sale will begin at 2:00pm in the Lausche Building , with a working demonstration at 10:00am. You are able to bid and buy as well from the comfort of your home with the sale broadcast online as well as the previews which begin on Friday evening at 7:00PM for the Ranch and Performance Horse demos and 10:00 AM on the14th for the Super Session being broadcast as well. Yearlings purchased in the sale will be competing in 2024 for more than $65,000 in Stakes Session money in three classes at the Congress.

Debbi Trubee of North Farm is excited for the sale, “We have a really special group of yearlings we’ll be offering on Saturday October 14th! I have to say I think the quality of yearlings throughout the sale, is about the best group I’ve ever seen gathered in one place!”

North Farm is bringing some exceptional yearlings.



Makin News

Makin Me Willy Wild x Chex So Good

Makin Sweet Talk

Makin Me Willy Wild x Sweet Talk N Goodbar

Masterson Farms also brought some future champions. Look for:

KM Best Only

RL Best Of Sudden X The Candy Machine

KM Next Best Machine

The Lopin Machine x KM Thenextbestthing

Leeman Farm has consigned some great yearlings as well. A few highlights include the full sibling to their young sire Cheesing It and the anticipated filly Only Walk In The Wild. The full sister to multiple World and Congress champions She Had Me At Hello, Only Rave Reviews, Availablebyinvitation and Midknight Invitation. She is also a half sister to Makin Me Willy Wild.



Always Camera Ready (AQHA/APHA)

VS Code Blue x Go Figer

Only Walk N The Wild

Invitation Only x Wildly Available

With 96 amazing yearlings offered it is bound to be an exciting session in the sale! To view the full catalog which includes videos and links.