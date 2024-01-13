New Bidding Dates for January Internet Auction

For Immediate Release January 13, 2024 – Round Hill, Virginia

“The bidding dates for the January Internet Auction are moved to January 25th through 27th, due to tremendous response from sellers,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “100 quality horses have been entered in the auction. The January Internet Auction is the 55thAnnual Mid-Winter Sale produced by the Jennings family.”

Find the link to the Internet CATALOG and more information at:

https://prohorseservices.com/2023/2024-january-internet-auction-54th-annual-mid-winter-sale/

Featuring the ELITE SESSION – which requires sellers to provide X-rays, Vet report and high-quality photos and videos. This session offers quality horses with more detailed information to make buyers feel comfortable shopping these horses. This session includes #101, GRACE IN THE IRONS – Top 10 Congress & NSBA World Show; #102, DUAL SHOTS OF PATRON – Non Pro Boxing Futurity Reserve Champion; #103, CLR HAPPY I WILL BE, Trail point earner and full sister to WILLY HAS POTENTIAL; #104, LG TEXAS INVITE, ApHC Reserve World Champion in Longe Line; #105, VS CODE KIKER (AQHA) – 2022 gelding by VS Code Blue; #106, LOVE MY CADENCE, 2023 filly, excellent Hunter Under Saddle prospect.

In addition to the ELITE Session, the January Auction offers three more sessions.

Performance Horse Session for Reining, Cutting, Ranch Horses, Cow Horses, Barrel Horses and Trail Riding Horses. Offering 30 horses including AQHA, APHA, Appaloosas and Draft Cross trail horses, featuring #201, HASHTAG RISKY BIZNUS, NRHA Money Earner; #205, JACS TINSEL LENA, 3rd America’s Top Ranch Hand, and more

All Around Session for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around Horses with 37 horses featuring #320, EXQUISITE MIRACULUM, ABRA World Champion; #321, MAKING MY MOVES, State Champion Western Pleasure; #306, AL MOON YA, Hunter Under Saddle Prospect; Broodmares that include#316, VITALS ARE GOOD, ½ Sister to VITAL SIGNS ARE GOOD, frozen Embryos #308 by MACHINE MADE, #318 by Bank On The Best, #328 by When In Chrome, and other show horses, prospects and broodmares

Halter Horses featuring the Dispersal of ANDING ACRES offering #401, AA PREMONITION, BHF Yearling Champion; #405, BPF MIDAS TOUCH, AQHA Reserve World Champion plus others bred to or sired by Secret Gunfighter, CR Peacemaker, My Intention, Ikon, El Ante and more.

More Halter Horses include #415, COOL LEMON DROP – 2023 ApHC Reserve World Champion; #416, VALIETTA, AQHA/APHA/PtHA, Point & $ earner; #414, MS SECRET INTENSION, AQHA Superior Halter; #426, LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE, APHA World Champion & Honor Roll and others byAcoolest, El Ante, Ententions, Execute, FG A Tru Fella, Secret Gunfighter and others

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. In 2023, horses SOLD through our Internet Auction platform for $13,445,975 which is a NEW ANNUAL SALES RECORD. Since our first Internet Auction, 4,574 horses have SOLD for a $32,093,475 through all Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auctions, including auctions we produced, as well as hosted.

To obtain more information about shopping or bidding on horses in the January INTERNET Auctionscontact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email [email protected] or call 855-272-3905.