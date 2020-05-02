Chocolatey ApHC

Proudly owned by Gary E Bottoms, Chocolatey is a Multiple World and NSBA Champion ApHC Stallion. Wins Include The Reichert Celebration, ApHC Worlds, Tom Powers Futurity, Southern Belle Invitational, APHA World Champion, Just for Pleasure Champion, Double Your Pleasure Champion. Rsv. Congress Champion Sire.

This amazing NSBA Champion is a leading sire of today’s modern pleasure horse, from ApHC, AQHA, ABHA, and POA mares.

Standing at Four Winds Training & Management Oologah, Oklahoma for the 2020 breeding season.

Contact Stallion Manager: Heather Bottoms 918-984-5166 or Sue Heimerman 918-899-6930 call/text