Becky Wigemyr – Western Children’s Author
Becky Wigemyr is the author of the award-winning children’s book Cowboy Cody. Rope, Sleep – Repeat is the second book in the Cowboy Cody Series.
These books are written for the countless children out there who dream of riding, roping and rodeo.
Both books are also available on Amazon.
Click the cover to learn more or purchase.
Cowboy Cody, is written especially for the countless children who dream of riding, roping and rodeo. Becky Wigemyr knows what she’s writing about because she, too, was raised a rodeo kid. For Becky and her siblings, rodeo was just a part of everyday life. Her parents raised their children in a sport that is rich in tradition and history, family values and hard work. Rodeo is rooted in respect and value for the animals who are partners with the cowboys and cowgirls who love them.
Becky is proud to have created a children’s book that authentically reflects the rodeo lifestyle through words and pictures.
Cowboy Cody epitomizes the cowboy spirit, with themes of hard work and old-fashioned ‘cowboy-grit’. It’s a story that will spur young readers to saddle up, rope their dreams and always enjoy that victory lap.
Cowboy Cody will convince readers that Willie Nelson was wrong! Mamas…PLEASE let your babies grow up to be Cowboys! Cowboys are AWESOME!!
In Rope, Sleep…Repeat, readers meet a kind little cowboy who figures out a way to rope his best enemy into being his best friend. This is an exciting western adventure staring everyone’s favorite little buckaroo – Cowboy Cody.
Bullying touches children from all walks of life – including the rodeo arena!
Rope, Sleep…Repeat is an uplifting story which touches on the risks and rewards of making new friends. This story will build a bridge to helpful conversations with kids about why bullying happens and how kids can drive it away.