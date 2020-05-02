Becky Wigemyr – Western Children’s Author

Becky Wigemyr is the author of the award-winning children’s book Cowboy Cody. Rope, Sleep – Repeat is the second book in the Cowboy Cody Series.

These books are written for the countless children out there who dream of riding, roping and rodeo.

NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT!!🤠We are thrilled to announce that in ONE MONTH Dane Larocque and I will be launching the second book in the Cowboy Cody Series. Rope, Sleep…Repeat will be available for sale on May 25, 2019.

Cowboy Cody, is written especially for the countless children who dream of riding, roping and rodeo. Becky Wigemyr knows what she’s writing about because she, too, was raised a rodeo kid. For Becky and her siblings, rodeo was just a part of everyday life. Her parents raised their children in a sport that is rich in tradition and history, family values and hard work. Rodeo is rooted in respect and value for the animals who are partners with the cowboys and cowgirls who love them. Becky is proud to have created a children’s book that authentically reflects the rodeo lifestyle through words and pictures. Cowboy Cody epitomizes the cowboy spirit, with themes of hard work and old-fashioned ‘cowboy-grit’. It’s a story that will spur young readers to saddle up, rope their dreams and always enjoy that victory lap.